Sensex slips 300+ points, Nifty drops below 25,200—here's what happened
Stocks closed higher on Thursday after a strong start, with the Sensex rising 397.74 points to 82,307.37 and Nifty rising 132.40 points to end at 25,289.90.
Early optimism from positive US data and calmer global tensions faded as the day went on.
Why does this matter?
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about market vibes, here's the scoop: profit-taking kicked in after gains, and profit-booking in some stocks added to the dip.
Over 1,700 stocks fell across sectors—so it wasn't just a few companies feeling the heat.
What's next for Nifty?
Big names like Reliance, L&T, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank led the losses, while Dr. Reddy's and some metal stocks managed gains.
Traders noted profit-booking at higher levels.