Sensex tanks 570 points, Nifty settles near 25,725 mark

Business

On Friday, the Sensex dropped 569 points to 83,987 and the Nifty slipped 165 points to 25,726 during afternoon trading, following a strong rally as investors decided to lock in some profits.

Is this crash a cause for concern?

Not really—market corrections like this are pretty normal. Investors often cash out after a good run, and global ups and downs (like interest rate changes and earnings swings) also play a part.
The good news? India's economic fundamentals are still solid, so this looks like a regular market cycle, not a red flag.

Why the sudden drop?

A big reason is foreign institutional investors (FIIs) selling off shares after recent inflows.
Indian markets react quickly to global trends, so short-term volatility is common.
Still, long-term growth signals remain positive—this is just a pause, not a problem.