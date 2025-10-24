Sensex tanks 570 points, Nifty settles near 25,725 mark
On Friday, the Sensex dropped 569 points to 83,987 and the Nifty slipped 165 points to 25,726 during afternoon trading, following a strong rally as investors decided to lock in some profits.
Is this crash a cause for concern?
Not really—market corrections like this are pretty normal. Investors often cash out after a good run, and global ups and downs (like interest rate changes and earnings swings) also play a part.
The good news? India's economic fundamentals are still solid, so this looks like a regular market cycle, not a red flag.
Why the sudden drop?
A big reason is foreign institutional investors (FIIs) selling off shares after recent inflows.
Indian markets react quickly to global trends, so short-term volatility is common.
Still, long-term growth signals remain positive—this is just a pause, not a problem.