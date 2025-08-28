Sensex tanks 600 points as US imposes tariffs on imports Business Aug 28, 2025

The Sensex dropped nearly 600 points on Thursday as the US hiked tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, rattling markets and exporters.

The index hit a low of 80,093 before recovering some ground to be down by about 240 points at the time of writing.

Nifty also slipped but ended with a smaller loss.