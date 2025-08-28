Adani Group's EBITDA crosses ₹90,000cr for 1st time

The Adani Group has announced a major milestone in its financial performance. The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) crossed ₹90,000 crore for the first time on a trailing 12-month basis. This marks a 10% year-on-year (YoY) growth and is largely driven by strong performances from its core infrastructure businesses.

Business performance Infrastructure businesses drive EBITDA growth The Adani Group's core infrastructure businesses, including utilities and transport, contributed a whopping 87% to the total EBITDA in Q1 FY26. This segment also includes incubating infra businesses under Adani Enterprises. The company said that its incubating infra assets such as airports, solar and wind manufacturing, and roads, have crossed ₹10,000 crore EBITDA for the first time ever.

Financial stability Strong liquidity and low leverage Despite the strong EBITDA growth, the Adani Group's portfolio-level leverage remains one of the lowest globally at 2.6 times Net Debt to EBITDA. The company also maintains a high liquidity of ₹53,843 crore in cash. This is enough to cover debt servicing for at least the next 21 months, which is about 19% of its gross debt.

Credit strength Improvement in credit profile The Adani Group's credit profile has improved further, with 87% of the run-rate EBITDA now coming from assets rated 'AA-' and above. The company also reported a record fund flow from operations or cash after tax at ₹66,527 crore. Its asset base stood at ₹6.1 lakh crore, an addition of ₹1.26 lakh crore in FY25.