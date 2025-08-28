Nykaa expands abroad, launches Kay Beauty in UK

India's leading beauty retailer, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent company of Nykaa , is expanding its international operations. The Mumbai-based firm is launching its Kay Beauty brand in the UK on Thursday, in partnership with Ulta Beauty Inc.-owned Space NK. This move comes as part of a larger strategy to take on global cosmetics giants outside India.

Market entry Launch marks beginning of global expansion Adwaita Nayar, Co-Founder and Executive Director of FSN, revealed the UK launch of Kay Beauty is part of a larger plan to expand the brand beyond India. The brand was co-created with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif in 2019. Nayar also hinted at possible future expansions into markets like the US, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.

Expansion strategy FSN has already made inroads into the Middle East FSN has been eyeing international markets since its stellar IPO debut in 2021. The company has already made inroads into the Middle East by partnering with the UAE-based Apparel Group and opening a retail store in Dubai last year. It has also launched subsidiaries in Qatar and Oman as part of its global expansion strategy.