Sensex tanks 770 points as markets see 4th straight day of losses
Indian stock markets took a hit on Friday, with Sensex dropping 770 points and Nifty closing at 25,048.65.
Both indexes ended the week down about 2.5%.
Why does this matter?
It wasn't just the big names—midcap and smallcap stocks fell even harder, and over 400 companies hit their lowest prices in a year.
The rupee also slid to an all-time low against the dollar, making things tougher for anyone dealing with international payments or travel.
If you're following investments or thinking about starting, it's a reminder that markets can swing fast.
What's behind the drop?
A wave of selling by foreign investors (to the tune of ₹36,591.01 crore) spooked the market. Every sector was down—real estate and media stocks got hit hardest.
With volatility rising and experts warning that more declines could be ahead, it's definitely a moment to watch if you care about where your money goes next.