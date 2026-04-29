Sensex up 609 as Iran hints Strait of Hormuz easing

Maruti Suzuki shares jump 5%

Maruti Suzuki's shares surged 5% thanks to upbeat broker reports, even though its standalone March-quarter profit fell 7% year on year.

ITC also saw gains with price hikes expected soon. Sectors like FMCG, realty, and auto were up by 1% to 2%.

While small-cap stocks edged higher by 0.7%, midcaps slipped a bit.

Meanwhile, oil prices stayed high at $115 a barrel, so there's still reason for cautious optimism despite today's positive momentum.