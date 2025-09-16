Servotech Renewable bags ₹5.75cr solar project from Northern Railway

Servotech isn't just about solar panels—they're also making moves in electric vehicle charging, helping push India's clean energy transition forward. Projects like this boost their role in renewable infrastructure and show how homegrown companies are shaping the country's green future.

Impressive financials and stock performance

The company has been on a roll: in Q1 FY26, revenue jumped 21.99% to ₹137.16 crore, while profits were marginally up from ₹4.49 crore to ₹4.55 crore.

Over the past five years, their stock has skyrocketed by over 6,300%, and they've bounced back strong from recent lows—pretty impressive for anyone watching India's green economy take off.