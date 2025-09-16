Vedanta's demerger delay: What the team says
Vedanta Group's big plan to split into five separate companies is likely to miss its September-end deadline, but the team says they're still aiming to finish by the end of this year.
The move is all about unlocking more value, giving investors extra choice, and letting each business focus on what it does best—even if legal and regulatory bumps are slowing things down.
Legal and regulatory bumps are slowing things down
The demerger of Talwandi Sabo Power just got a green light from the appeals tribunal, which moves the process forward.
Next up: a key hearing on September 17 will tackle concerns from India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas over financial disclosures.
Most shareholders and creditors are already on board, and Vedanta is working closely with SEBI to keep everything above board.
Five new companies will emerge from the demerger
Once done, there'll be five new companies—Aluminum, Oil & Gas, Power, Iron & Steel, plus a revamped Vedanta Ltd holding Hindustan Zinc and other ventures.
Aluminum is getting special attention with plans to ramp up production big time by FY28.
Even with ₹53,251 crore in net debt in FY25, Vedanta says it will cut debt while investing over $9.5 billion in expanding capacity and finding essential minerals for the future.