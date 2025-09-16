Vedanta's demerger delay: What the team says Business Sep 16, 2025

Vedanta Group's big plan to split into five separate companies is likely to miss its September-end deadline, but the team says they're still aiming to finish by the end of this year.

The move is all about unlocking more value, giving investors extra choice, and letting each business focus on what it does best—even if legal and regulatory bumps are slowing things down.