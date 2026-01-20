Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Here's how Day 1 went
Shadowfax Technologies's IPO kicked off with a 47% subscription on the first day, mostly thanks to retail investors jumping in early.
The company is aiming to raise ₹1,907 crore, with shares priced between ₹118-₹124 apiece.
If you're thinking of applying, the minimum investment is ₹14,880.
What does Shadowfax actually do?
Shadowfax is a logistics startup that helps e-commerce and quick commerce brands deliver orders fast—think same-day and hyperlocal deliveries.
They also offer direct-to-consumer shipping and personal courier services through their Shadowfax Flash app.
Key dates and what's next
The IPO closes on January 22, allotment happens January 23, and refunds or credits are due by January 27.
Shares are expected to list on BSE/NSE by January 28.
The current gray market premium hints at a modest listing gain (about ₹5-₹6 per share).