Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Here's how Day 1 went Business Jan 20, 2026

Shadowfax Technologies's IPO kicked off with a 47% subscription on the first day, mostly thanks to retail investors jumping in early.

The company is aiming to raise ₹1,907 crore, with shares priced between ₹118-₹124 apiece.

If you're thinking of applying, the minimum investment is ₹14,880.