Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Retail investors show strong interest with 2.31x subscription

Shadowfax is a tech-powered logistics company helping e-commerce, quick commerce, and food delivery brands like Meesho, Swiggy, Zepto, Zomato , and Flipkart get orders delivered fast across 14,758 pin codes (as of September 2025) in India.

Other details

The IPO saw big demand: institutional buyers subscribed 3.8 times their quota; retail investors went for 2.3 times; employees doubled their portion; non-institutional investors were just under full subscription.

Shadowfax also raised ₹856 crore from major anchor investors like Nippon India Mutual Fund before the main IPO.

The funds will go toward expanding its delivery network and boosting marketing efforts.