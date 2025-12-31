Shankh Airlines starts operations in January: Check routes

India's aviation sector is set to welcome a new player with the launch of Shankh Airlines. The airline will start operations in the first half of January with an initial fleet of three Airbus aircraft. Its primary focus will be on connecting Lucknow with major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. In addition, it plans to cover destinations across Uttar Pradesh in its first phase of operations.

Expansion strategy Shankh Airlines plans to expand fleet and coverage Chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma has revealed that two more aircraft will be added to the fleet in the next one-and-a-half months. He said, "At present, the fleet size is limited, but as it grows, we will cover the entire country." International operations are also on the cards for 2028 or 2029. Vishwakarma's vision for Shankh Airlines is to make air travel accessible for middle-class passengers and first-time flyers.

Accessibility focus Shankh Airlines aims to make air travel affordable Vishwakarma stressed that "an aircraft is just a means of transport, like a bus or a tempo. It should not be seen as something exclusive." He also said ticket prices won't be hiked during festival seasons but business-class fares will be higher than competitors. The airline's name comes from Vishwakarma's trading firm and has cultural significance.