SHEIN to raise $1.7B in Hong Kong IPO

The upcoming IPO will value SHEIN at a steep discount from its previous private-market valuations.

The company was expected to be valued at about one-quarter of its nearly $100 billion peak valuation in 2022 and well below the $66 billion it was valued at during a 2023 fundraising round.

Despite strong investor demand, SHEIN has been facing slower growth, shrinking margins, higher trade costs, and intensifying competition globally.