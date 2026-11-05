Shiprocket swings to profit as Q2 revenue jumps 35%

Along with its operating revenue, Shiprocket also reported ₹20 crore in other income for the quarter. This brought its total income to ₹694 crore.

The company's core business segment continued to be the biggest revenue contributor, growing 25.3% year-on-year to ₹461.5 crore in Q2 FY27.

Meanwhile, its emerging business segment (cross-border shipping, omnichannel fulfillment, hyperlocal delivery) saw a 60.6% jump in revenue from ₹132 crore last year to ₹212 crore this year.