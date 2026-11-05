Shiprocket swings to profit as Q2 revenue jumps 35%
What's the story
Shiprocket, a leading logistics and e-commerce enablement company based in New Delhi, has posted a net profit of ₹60 lakh for the second quarter of FY27. This is a major turnaround from the net loss of ₹20.30 crore it had reported during the same period last year. The company's operating revenue also saw impressive growth during this period, rising by 34.8% year-on-year to reach ₹674 crore from ₹500 crore in Q2 FY26.
Financial growth
Total income jumps to ₹694 crore
Along with its operating revenue, Shiprocket also reported ₹20 crore in other income for the quarter. This brought its total income to ₹694 crore.
The company's core business segment continued to be the biggest revenue contributor, growing 25.3% year-on-year to ₹461.5 crore in Q2 FY27.
Meanwhile, its emerging business segment (cross-border shipping, omnichannel fulfillment, hyperlocal delivery) saw a 60.6% jump in revenue from ₹132 crore last year to ₹212 crore this year.
Cost analysis
Total expenses go up by nearly a third
On the expense front, Shiprocket saw its biggest cost, cost of materials consumed, rise by 29.8% to ₹479 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹369 crore last year.
Employee benefit expenses also increased by 8.3% during this period. Depreciation expenses rose by a 47%, while other expenses surged by an even higher 58.1%.
Overall, Shiprocket's total expenses went up by nearly a third (29.5%) to ₹693 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹535 crore last year.