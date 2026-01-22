Shoppers Stop's profit takes a big hit—here's why
Business
Shoppers Stop just saw its profits drop by 69% this quarter, landing at ₹16.12 crore—even though their overall income actually went up a bit.
The company says pollution in northern India and changes in the festive calendar kept shoppers away, which really hurt demand.
What's happening behind the numbers?
Premium brands are still pulling their weight, making up most of the sales with a 6% boost from last year. Beauty and INTUNE segments also grew nicely.
But overall business stayed flat, expenses climbed, and operating profit slipped by 10%.
Even with these challenges, Shoppers Stop kept opening new stores—but after this news, their stock price slid by as much as 12%.