This stock soared 965% in 5 years: Do you own?

Tiger Logistics (India) Limited's shares soared nearly 19% in intra-day trading today. The surge came after the company announced that it had received approval from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for the listing and trading of its equity shares. To note, it has given multibagger returns to investors by soaring an impressive 965% in the past five years (it was lised on Bombay Stock Exchange in 2013).

Strategic intent Major milestone for Tiger Logistics The NSE listing is seen as a major milestone in Tiger Logistics's growth journey. The company sees this move as a way to enhance its visibility in capital markets and strengthen engagement with shareholders. It believes that the listing will not only improve trading liquidity but also attract a wider base of retail and institutional investors.

Brand reinforcement Management's take on NSE listing The management of Tiger Logistics also emphasized that its dual presence across premier stock exchanges shall strengthen the company's brand and contribute to long-term value creation. They see the NSE listing as a catalyst for their next phase of growth and expansion, in line with the company's broader strategic roadmap. This move is expected to further support their ambitions of scaling up operations while unlocking greater shareholder value.