Cognizant-Infosys antitrust dispute will go to trial in February 2027

A US federal court in Texas has scheduled a jury trial between Cognizant Technology Solutions and Infosys for February 1, 2027. The pretrial conference is set for January 25 the same year. The legal battle began last year over allegations of trade secret theft and anti-competitive behavior. Cognizant accuses Bengaluru-based Infosys of stealing confidential information related to its healthcare platform, TriZetto.

Counterclaims Infosys accuses Cognizant of market abuse In response to Cognizant's allegations, Infosys has counterclaimed that the former is abusing its market dominance to stifle Infosys's efforts in developing a competing platform. The court has ordered both the parties to complete fact discovery by March 11, 2026, and expert discovery by June 25, 2026. Expert testimonies are expected to play a crucial role in this complex antitrust case involving pricing strategies, client contracts, and competitive market structures.

Mediation requirement Court mandates mediation before trial Before the trial, the court has mandated mediation by July 9, 2026. Both parties are required to report on their choice of mediator or inability to agree by July 16, 2026. A joint update on settlement discussions is also due by the same date. This move reflects the court's push for a possible resolution without going through a lengthy trial process.