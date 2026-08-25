Sigma Advanced Systems wins ₹1,600cr Rolls-Royce aero-engine contract via Bromford
Sigma Advanced Systems, an Indian defense and aerospace company, just landed a ₹1,600 crore contract with Rolls-Royce.
Their UK arm, Bromford Precision Solutions, will make key aero-engine parts for the British giant: think rings, casings, and lock plates.
This builds on their earlier partnership worth £300 million.
Sigma bought UK-based Bromford for ₹153cr
This move comes after Sigma bought Bromford in July for ₹153 crore. Bromford's known for high-precision work and is trusted by both Rolls-Royce and Siemens.
The acquisition boosted Sigma's engineering skills and strengthened Sigma's manufacturing base in the UK
Plus, Sigma's CEO Sunil Kalidindi says this deal shows India is getting noticed for quality aerospace work, and it'll help secure jobs at Bromford's UK facility while growing India's defense sector.