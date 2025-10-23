Sikko Industries shares jump 10% on stock split, bonus issue

What does this mean for investors?

A stock split just means your single ₹10 share turns into 10 ₹1 shares—so it's easier for new investors to buy in.

Plus, with the 1:1 bonus issue, shareholders get one free share for every share they own.

Sikko has done bonus issues before (in 2022 and 2021), but this is their first stock split.

The official record date will be announced soon, so keep an eye out if you're tracking this stock.