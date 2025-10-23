Next Article
Reliance to cut Russian oil imports amid Western pressure
Business
Reliance Industries, India's top buyer of Russian oil, is dialing back on imports from Russia.
This shift comes as the US and Europe ramp up sanctions on Russian oil giants like Lukoil and Rosneft, and as India faces growing pressure from Western countries to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.
Shift in energy sourcing
Since early 2022, when Western nations stopped buying Russian crude over the Ukraine conflict, India stepped in—importing about 1.7 million barrels a day from Russia between January and September 2024.
Now, Reliance is turning to Middle Eastern suppliers like Iraq and Qatar instead.
It's a big move that shows how global politics can shape where our energy comes from—and why even huge companies have to stay nimble.