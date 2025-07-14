Silicon Valley's race for the 1st $1trn unicorn
This year, nearly two-thirds of US venture capital funding is flowing into AI startups, with the big bucks going to more established companies.
Investors are clearly betting on mature players over fresh faces as the AI boom picks up speed.
AI takes center stage in VC funding
SoftBank made headlines with a massive $32 billion investment in OpenAI by the end of 2025.
Plus, secondary offers hit $60 billion just in the first quarter, giving private startups more ways to cash out before going public.
Major VC firms like Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz are scaling up too, expanding their teams and funds to chase these opportunities.
Climate tech now makes up 11% of active corporate VC
Alongside AI, climate tech now makes up 11% of active corporate VC deals among the most active corporate venture capitalists.
Investors seem more focused on solid business models and long-term plans—so it's not just about hype anymore; profitability really matters now.