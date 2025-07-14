Jane Street complies with SEBI order, resumes trading

SEBI had accused Jane Street of using unfair strategies to mess with index levels on certain days—basically breaking market rules. The group was banned from trading and had its assets frozen until it paid up. Now that the money's in escrow, they can trade again—but they're still not allowed to use those flagged strategies.

SEBI isn't letting its guard down just yet. They'll keep a close eye on Jane Street's trades to make sure nothing shady happens again.

Jane Street says it did nothing wrong and claims SEBI misunderstood their usual hedging moves.

If they manage to clear their name at a hearing, all restrictions could be lifted—and they might get their money back too.