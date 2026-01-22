Silver ETFs crash up to 24% even as silver prices barely budge

Why does this matter?

If you invest in ETFs or watch the markets, this is a reminder that ETF prices can swing much more than the metal itself.

The crash happened because earlier premiums faded fast after global tensions cooled and the dollar got stronger, and an India-specific speculative premium built ahead of the Union Budget on expectations of an import duty tweak, along with rapid retail profit-booking, also helped trigger the large ETF declines.

Now ETF prices are closer to their true value (iNAV), but that means more sudden ups and downs for investors.