Silver price hits $100 for the 1st time ever
Silver just smashed through the $100 per ounce mark, setting a new record on Friday.
This milestone caps off a wild run—prices jumped nearly 40% this year after more than doubling in 2025.
The big drivers? Investors are piling in as global trade tensions and political uncertainty heat up during Trump's second term.
What's fueling the surge (and who's feeling it)
Tough US-Europe relations, stalled Ukraine peace talks, and worries about the Fed have all made silver more appealing.
Banks like Citigroup saw this coming, with demand outpacing supply for five years straight—especially from retail and Chinese buyers.
Meanwhile, high prices are forcing the solar industry to cut back on silver use by 17%, and gold is also flirting with record highs near $5,000 per ounce.