Silver price hits $100 for the 1st time ever

What's fueling the surge (and who's feeling it)

Tough US-Europe relations, stalled Ukraine peace talks, and worries about the Fed have all made silver more appealing.

Banks like Citigroup saw this coming, with demand outpacing supply for five years straight—especially from retail and Chinese buyers.

Meanwhile, high prices are forcing the solar industry to cut back on silver use by 17%, and gold is also flirting with record highs near $5,000 per ounce.