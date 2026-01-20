Silver prices hit all-time high as global tensions rise

What's driving the silver rush?

Ongoing trade tensions—like US President Trump's new tariff threats against Europe—and concerns over Denmark's actions in Greenland have pushed more people to buy silver as a safe haven.

At the same time, industries are using the second-highest amount of silver on record, outpacing what's being produced.

Analysts say any dip in price is likely just another chance for buyers to jump in, with strong demand expected to continue.