Simplismart seeks $40 million-$50 million funding as valuation may hit $300 million-$400 million
Business
Simplismart, started by former Oracle and Google engineers, is looking to raise $40 million to $50 million to level up its AI tech.
If the deal goes through, the company's value could jump from $100-120 million to $300-400 million.
Big names like Peak XV Partners and Damac Digital are reportedly interested.
Investor interest underscores Simplismart's AI infrastructure
Interest from these major investors shows people see real potential in Simplismart. As one of India's few startups focused on AI infrastructure, it stands out in a fast-growing field.
The talks happening now in New Delhi could help Simplismart expand its reach and make a bigger mark on the AI scene.