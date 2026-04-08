Indian covered warrants: All about this unique investment option

Indian covered warrants are a unique investment option, providing an opportunity to trade in the underlying asset without owning it. These financial instruments give the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset at a predetermined price before expiry. They are similar to options, but are traded on exchanges like stocks. Understanding their functioning and benefits can help investors make informed decisions.

Basics Understanding covered warrants Covered warrants are issued by financial institutions and provide exposure to the underlying asset's price movement. They come in two types: call warrants, which give the right to buy, and put warrants, which give the right to sell. The price of a covered warrant is determined by factors such as the underlying asset's price, strike price, time until expiry, and market volatility.

Advantages Benefits of investing in covered warrants Investing in covered warrants comes with several advantages. First, they require less capital than directly buying shares of an underlying asset. Second, they offer leverage, which means higher potential returns with lower initial investment. Third, they allow hedging against market risks by providing options for both bullish and bearish strategies.

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Risks Risks associated with covered warrants While covered warrants offer lucrative opportunities, they also come with their own set of risks. The biggest risk is losing the entire premium paid if the warrant expires out of the money. Market volatility can also affect prices, resulting in unexpected losses. Further, lack of liquidity in some warrants may make it difficult to exit positions quickly.

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