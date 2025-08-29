SMBC to invest ₹16,000cr in Yes Bank, acquire 20% stake

Fresh capital to improve Yes Bank's net interest margin

The plan includes raising funds through ₹8,500 crore in yen bonds and ₹7,500 crore via foreign currency convertible bonds.

This fresh capital is expected to lower borrowing costs and improve Yes Bank's net interest margin (which was at 2.5% as of June 2025).

SMBC might even increase its stake further by talking with other major investors down the line.