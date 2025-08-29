US-India trade talks on hold over 50% tariff standoff

Sectors like textiles, chemicals, gems and jewelry feeling pressure

This dispute is blocking progress on a big trade deal both sides hoped to wrap up by fall 2025—and it could put up to $48 billion in Indian exports at risk.

India has held off retaliating for now, hoping talks will help.

Despite calling the relationship "complicated," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent still sounds hopeful about finding common ground, which matters for both economies and their broader partnership in these tense times.