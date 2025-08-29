US ending duty-free imports: What it means for online shopping

What's the impact?

This move affects anyone who shops internationally—think online orders and gifts.

The change expands earlier restrictions (which only hit China and Hong Kong) to every country.

Over 1.3 billion shipments used this exemption in fiscal year 2024, so higher costs and possible shipping delays may occur as carriers adjust.

The government says it's about boosting customs revenue and cracking down on illegal imports, but some foreign postal services have already paused deliveries to the US while others are trying to keep things running smoothly.