Intel gives US government a 10% stake in foundry business

Intel's foundry posted a $3.1 billion loss last quarter

The deal is all about making more semiconductors in the US and relying less on overseas giants like Taiwan's TSMC.

The government even has an option to buy another 5% if certain conditions are met, though Intel doesn't expect that to happen.

Even with $5.7 billion from federal grants, Intel's foundry posted a $3.1 billion loss last quarter—so it's still got some big hurdles ahead.