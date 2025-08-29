NVIDIA, Google back fusion startup CFS with $863 million investment

Funding to help CFS reach scientific breakeven by 2027

This fresh funding will push CFS's Sparc reactor closer to "scientific breakeven" by 2027—a major step in proving fusion can actually work.

While Sparc won't power the grid itself, it sets the stage for CFS's Arc plant in Virginia, with construction expected to begin in 2027 or 2028.

Google has agreed to buy 200 megawatts from Arc. With AI and computing booming, interest in practical fusion energy is heating up again.