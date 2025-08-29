NVIDIA, Google back fusion startup CFS with $863 million investment
Big news in clean energy: Massachusetts-based Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) just scored $863 million from big names like NVIDIA, Google, and Breakthrough Energy Ventures.
With this latest round, CFS has now raised almost $3 billion to turn fusion—think super-clean, basically limitless power—from science fiction into something real.
Funding to help CFS reach scientific breakeven by 2027
This fresh funding will push CFS's Sparc reactor closer to "scientific breakeven" by 2027—a major step in proving fusion can actually work.
While Sparc won't power the grid itself, it sets the stage for CFS's Arc plant in Virginia, with construction expected to begin in 2027 or 2028.
Google has agreed to buy 200 megawatts from Arc. With AI and computing booming, interest in practical fusion energy is heating up again.