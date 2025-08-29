Phone makers want GST slashed to just 5%

Smartphone sales have flatlined since 2021

Smartphone sales have flatlined at about 150 million units a year since 2021, and companies say lower taxes could make devices more affordable and revive growth.

For context: before GST arrived in 2017, phones were taxed at just 6%, but rates jumped to 12% and then shot up to today's 18%.

Despite record production and exports—₹5.45 lakh crore made and over ₹2 lakh crore exported this year—the industry warns that staying competitive will be tough if taxes stay this high.