NSE co-location scam: CBI court accepts closure report

No evidence of criminal intent

The CBI said there was no evidence of criminal intent by former NSE bosses Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain, or others involved.

The CBI also found no proof that NSE or SEBI officials knowingly allowed weak audits.

While ISec Services did breach some regulations, investigators didn't find signs of deliberate wrongdoing or market manipulation.

Meanwhile, Pandey—who was separately arrested in July 2021 for illegal phone tapping at NSE—was granted bail in late 2022.

Other investigations into possible irregularities at the exchange are still underway.