Next Article
PM Modi heads to Tokyo for annual India-Japan summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Tokyo for the annual India-Japan Summit with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba.
Both countries are looking to team up even more on trade and investment, especially since India's facing steep US tariffs and Japan's own talks with America aren't going smoothly.
Japan-India ties: Focus on boosting investments
A big highlight is a new agreement set to boost Japanese investments in India, with about 100 deals expected between Indian and Japanese companies.
Japan has already invested over $13 billion in areas like cars and semiconductors, and it's now partnering with Indian firms—including SMEs—to build stronger supply chains.
This summit is all about deepening that trust and opening up fresh opportunities for both sides.