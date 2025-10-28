Snabbit raises $30 million to expand its local services platform

Bertelsmann takes a stake in Snabbit

This latest round bumps Snabbit's valuation to over ₹1,516 crore ($172 million), more than double what it was before.

Post-funding, Bertelsmann now owns 8.5% of the company; Nexus Venture Partners stays the biggest external shareholder at 21.24%, with Elevation Capital and Lightspeed holding 19.93% and 14.79%.

Founded in 2024, Snabbit is now aiming to take on rivals like Urban Company and Pronto by leveling up its offerings for users across India.