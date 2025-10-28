Amazon to lay off over 1,000 employees in India

Amazon India is set to lay off between 900 and 1,100 employees as part of a global restructuring plan. The move comes as the e-commerce giant plans to cut around 30,000 corporate roles worldwide this week. This is Amazon's largest workforce reduction since it cut about 27,000 jobs in 2022.

Impact areas Layoffs to impact various divisions The planned job cuts will affect nearly 10% of Amazon's global workforce of 350,000 corporate employees. The layoffs will impact several divisions including human resources (PXT), operations, devices, services, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Managers in these teams were briefed earlier this week to prepare for notifying affected employees via email about the impending layoffs.

Strategic focus Amazon's continued investment in India Despite the impending layoffs, Amazon remains committed to its operations in India. In June, Amazon India announced a ₹2,000 crore investment this year to expand and strengthen its logistics and fulfillment infrastructure for faster deliveries. The firm is also focusing on quick commerce through its Amazon Now vertical, which requires a lot of capital but promises strong growth potential.