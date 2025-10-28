This Chinese AI chip start-up plans to rival NVIDIA

Shanghai-based artificial intelligence (AI) chip start-up, MetaX, is making waves in the tech industry. The company has received approval from Shanghai's exchange to list on the city's NASDAQ-style Star Market. This comes as a major milestone for China's growing investment in AI and its potential to rival US chip giant NVIDIA . Founded in 2020 by former Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) executives Chen Weiliang, Peng Li, and Yang Jian, MetaX has R&D centers across several Chinese cities including Beijing and Nanjing.

Regulatory approval Regulatory approval and MetaX's chip offerings Even though MetaX has cleared a major regulatory hurdle by passing the exchange's hearing, it still needs final approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to go ahead with its listing. As a fabless chip designer, MetaX designs microchips but doesn't manufacture them. The firm makes N-series GPUs for AI inference, C-series chips for general computing, and G-series processors for graphics rendering.

Technological advancements MXMACA computing platform and domestically produced chips MetaX has also developed its own computing platform, the MXMACA, which is compatible with mainstream GPU ecosystems like NVIDIA's CUDA. The firm's latest general-purpose processor, the MetaX C600, was launched in July. It features HBM3e high-bandwidth memory, and supports FP8 precision for faster AI model training with lower power consumption. The chip comes with 144GB of memory and is "fully domestically produced," with mass production planned by year-end.