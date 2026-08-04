Snap shares surge after Q2 revenue beats expectations

For the third quarter, Snap expects sales to be between $1.7 billion and $1.74 billion.

The company's adjusted earnings are projected to be between $300 million and $350 million for this period.

Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel credited better performance with large advertisers in North America and stronger international revenue growth to improved ad products and go-to-market strategies.

The company also benefited from spending related to the World Cup event.