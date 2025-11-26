SoftBank just bought US chip startup Ampere for $6.5 billion Business Nov 26, 2025

SoftBank has snapped up Ampere Computing, a US chip startup, in a $6.5 billion deal to boost its game in the AI hardware world.

SoftBank shares rose as much as 8% Wednesday morning in Tokyo.

Ampere, founded by former Intel exec Renee James, is known for building powerful data center chips using Arm technology—fitting right into SoftBank's bigger AI plans.