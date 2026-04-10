Shapoorji Mistry backs Tata Sons listing, calls it 'necessary evolution'

Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has reiterated his support for the timely listing of Tata Sons . He called it a "necessary evolution" for the group and not just a regulatory compliance. Mistry stressed that such a move would reinforce corporate governance, deepen transparency and accountability, which are the very foundations of the Tata Group.

Listing benefits No evidence presented on how public listing would harm trusts Mistry also countered claims that a public listing would harm the interests of Tata Trusts or their beneficiaries. He said, "To date, no clear, evidence-based case has been presented to explain how a public listing would materially damage the interests of the trusts or reduce their ability to serve beneficiaries."

Public interest Listing of Tata Sons in public interest: Mistry Mistry described the listing of Tata Sons as a move in public interest. He said, "A publicly listed holding company strengthens board accountability, broadens the investor base, and secures long-term value for all stakeholders." The statement also said that the group is looking to RBI for clear direction on Tata Sons' listing.

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