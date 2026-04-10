Shapoorji Mistry backs Tata Sons listing, calls it 'necessary evolution'
What's the story
Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has reiterated his support for the timely listing of Tata Sons. He called it a "necessary evolution" for the group and not just a regulatory compliance. Mistry stressed that such a move would reinforce corporate governance, deepen transparency and accountability, which are the very foundations of the Tata Group.
Listing benefits
No evidence presented on how public listing would harm trusts
Mistry also countered claims that a public listing would harm the interests of Tata Trusts or their beneficiaries. He said, "To date, no clear, evidence-based case has been presented to explain how a public listing would materially damage the interests of the trusts or reduce their ability to serve beneficiaries."
Public interest
Listing of Tata Sons in public interest: Mistry
Mistry described the listing of Tata Sons as a move in public interest. He said, "A publicly listed holding company strengthens board accountability, broadens the investor base, and secures long-term value for all stakeholders." The statement also said that the group is looking to RBI for clear direction on Tata Sons' listing.
Shareholder benefits
Complying with RBI's mandate will strengthen group's legacy: Mistry
Mistry also highlighted that a listing would unlock value for millions of retail shareholders and create a more defined dividend stream for Tata Trusts. He said, "Besides, a listing will unlock value for millions of retail shareholders, create a more defined and robust dividend stream for the Tata Trusts." Mistry emphasized that complying with RBI's mandate would strengthen the group's legacy built on trust, integrity, and public purpose.