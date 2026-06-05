SpaceX $75 billion IPO excludes China and Hong Kong investors Business Jun 05, 2026

SpaceX is going public with a massive $75 billion IPO, but investors from China and Hong Kong are being left out.

Thanks to US export-control laws around defense technology, lead banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have told others not to accept orders from these regions.

It's all about keeping sensitive technology away from foreign hands.