SpaceX $75 billion IPO excludes China and Hong Kong investors
Business
SpaceX is going public with a massive $75 billion IPO, but investors from China and Hong Kong are being left out.
Thanks to US export-control laws around defense technology, lead banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have told others not to accept orders from these regions.
It's all about keeping sensitive technology away from foreign hands.
SpaceX decision highlights U.S.-China tensions
This move highlights growing U.S.-China tensions over tech and security.
It's not just about SpaceX: more American companies are steering clear of Chinese investment to avoid regulatory headaches.
To add to the drama, people in Hong Kong and Shanghai couldn't even access SpaceX's website on Friday, though SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.