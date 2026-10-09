SpaceX announces deal to buy up to 14 MHz spectrum

With this new spectrum, SpaceX can finally compete head-to-head with big mobile carriers, filling some key coverage gaps for Starlink.

Meanwhile, those same carriers recently teamed up to improve their own networks and left Starlink out of the mix.

There's also a proposal to auction 25 megahertz of "prime spectrum" that could shake things up even more for SpaceX and rivals like Amazon.

SpaceX is now valued at over $2 trillion, and Starlink had 12 million subscribers as of June 30: no wonder Elon Musk called this move a "very big deal."