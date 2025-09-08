SpaceX buys EchoStar's spectrum licenses in $17B deal

Deal details: Boost Mobile users to get Starlink's Direct to Cell

As part of the deal, SpaceX will also take care of around $2 billion in EchoStar's debt interest payments until late 2027.

Plus, Boost Mobile customers (owned by EchoStar) will soon get access to Starlink's upcoming Direct to Cell service.

Meanwhile, EchoStar plans to use the cash from this and a recent AT&T partnership to pay down debt—while promising that Dish TV, Sling, and Hughes services won't be disrupted.