SpaceX buys EchoStar's spectrum licenses in $17B deal
SpaceX just bought key spectrum licenses from EchoStar in a massive $17 billion deal—up to $8.5 billion in cash and up to $8.5 billion in SpaceX stock.
This move lets SpaceX expand its Starlink satellite network using new AWS-4 and H-block frequencies, setting it up for even wider coverage.
Deal details: Boost Mobile users to get Starlink's Direct to Cell
As part of the deal, SpaceX will also take care of around $2 billion in EchoStar's debt interest payments until late 2027.
Plus, Boost Mobile customers (owned by EchoStar) will soon get access to Starlink's upcoming Direct to Cell service.
Meanwhile, EchoStar plans to use the cash from this and a recent AT&T partnership to pay down debt—while promising that Dish TV, Sling, and Hughes services won't be disrupted.