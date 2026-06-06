SpaceX debuts June 12 at $1.8 trillion, S&P profit rule

SpaceX profit expected 2027, S&P 2028

Analysts say SpaceX probably won't turn an annual profit until 2027, so it may not join the S&P until at least 2028.

This rule keeps things steady for investors, especially with huge IPOs like this one.

If SpaceX were added too early, it could trigger billions in automatic buying and shake up markets, a situation seen before with Amazon and Uber, which joined the benchmark years after going public.