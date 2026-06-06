SpaceX debuts June 12 at $1.8 trillion, S&P profit rule
Business
SpaceX is about to make its stock market debut on June 12 with a massive $1.8 trillion valuation, but don't expect it in the S&P 500 Index right away.
The reason? The S&P committee requires companies to have generated positive net income over the past year, including the most recent quarter.
SpaceX profit expected 2027, S&P 2028
Analysts say SpaceX probably won't turn an annual profit until 2027, so it may not join the S&P until at least 2028.
This rule keeps things steady for investors, especially with huge IPOs like this one.
If SpaceX were added too early, it could trigger billions in automatic buying and shake up markets, a situation seen before with Amazon and Uber, which joined the benchmark years after going public.