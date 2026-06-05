SpaceX IPO could become biggest ever, valued at $1.8 trillion
Business
SpaceX's IPO is already making waves. Demand for shares has shot past what's available.
With 555.6 million shares priced at $135 each, the company could be valued at about $1.8 trillion.
If it goes as planned, this would top Saudi Aramco's 2019 record and become the biggest IPO ever.
SpaceX (SPCX) IPO could join NASDAQ-100
Investor buzz ramped up after SpaceX met with big institutional buyers, thanks in part to its unusual fixed-price approach (no drawn-out price guessing here).
The company will list on Nasdaq under SPCX, and new rules mean it could join the Nasdaq-100 Index after 15 trading days, a major win for anyone watching the markets or dreaming of investing in space tech.