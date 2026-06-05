SpaceX IPO could become biggest ever, valued at $1.8 trillion

SpaceX (SPCX) IPO could join NASDAQ-100

Investor buzz ramped up after SpaceX met with big institutional buyers, thanks in part to its unusual fixed-price approach (no drawn-out price guessing here).

The company will list on Nasdaq under SPCX, and new rules mean it could join the Nasdaq-100 Index after 15 trading days, a major win for anyone watching the markets or dreaming of investing in space tech.