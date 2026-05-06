SpaceX IPO gives Elon Musk 10x voting via Class B Business May 06, 2026

SpaceX is getting ready to go public, but Elon Musk isn't letting go of the reins.

The IPO is set up so Musk keeps almost total control, thanks to special Class B shares that give him 10 times more voting power than regular investors.

Plus, new rules mean shareholders will have less say: think mandatory arbitration and no class-action lawsuits.