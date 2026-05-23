SpaceX posts $18.7B revenue, $4.9B AI and infrastructure loss Business May 23, 2026

SpaceX just dropped its financial stats for the first time as it gets ready for a major IPO.

The company pulled in $18.7 billion in revenue last year, a solid 33% jump, but also took more than $4.9 billion hit, thanks to heavy spending on AI and infrastructure.

This peek behind the curtain shows SpaceX is going all-in on both space tech and artificial intelligence.