SpaceX posts $18.7B revenue, $4.9B AI and infrastructure loss
SpaceX just dropped its financial stats for the first time as it gets ready for a major IPO.
The company pulled in $18.7 billion in revenue last year, a solid 33% jump, but also took more than $4.9 billion hit, thanks to heavy spending on AI and infrastructure.
This peek behind the curtain shows SpaceX is going all-in on both space tech and artificial intelligence.
Starlink doubles subscribers to 10.3 million
Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, doubled its subscribers to 10.3 million by March 2026 and brought in $4.4 billion in operating income last year.
But those ambitious AI projects, including new data centers, pushed capital expenditure to nearly $20.7 billion.
Despite the costs, Elon Musk keeps tight control with more than 85% of voting power and is backing big deals like a $1.25 billion-a-month partnership with AI firm Anthropic to drive SpaceX's next phase forward.