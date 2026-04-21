SpaceX reportedly to IPO with Elon Musk holding super-voting shares Business Apr 21, 2026

SpaceX is reportedly going public, but Elon Musk isn't letting go of the reins.

Thanks to special super-voting shares reported in a confidential filing, Musk and a few insiders will still have the final say, even after regular investors buy in.

It's SpaceX's way of making sure its original vision stays on track.