SpaceX reportedly to IPO with Elon Musk holding super-voting shares
Business
SpaceX is reportedly going public, but Elon Musk isn't letting go of the reins.
Thanks to special super-voting shares reported in a confidential filing, Musk and a few insiders will still have the final say, even after regular investors buy in.
It's SpaceX's way of making sure its original vision stays on track.
SpaceX targets $1.75T valuation
Musk's official 2025 pay was just $54,080, but this IPO could mean a huge payday for him as SpaceX targets a massive $1.75 trillion valuation and plans to raise $75 billion.
Gwynne Shotwell will help pitch the company to Wall Street.
Financially, SpaceX ended 2025 with nearly $25 billion in cash, despite big AI investments and losses, thanks in part to Starlink bringing in solid profits.