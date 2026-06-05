SpaceX to go public June 12 seeking $1.77 trillion valuation
Business
SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, is about to go public on June 12, aiming for a massive $1.77 trillion valuation.
It is offering over half a billion shares at $135 each, so if all goes as planned, it could raise $75 billion just from this sale.
SpaceX plans Starship AI data centers
If SpaceX pulls this off, it'll easily top Alibaba's previous IPO record and land among the U.S.'s most valuable companies (think Apple and Microsoft territory).
Beyond rockets, SpaceX already dominates satellite launches thanks to Starlink and now wants to build 1 million space-based AI data centers using its own Starship rockets.
With big bets on AI, it is aiming for a future where space tech meets artificial intelligence in a huge way.