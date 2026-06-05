SpaceX to go public June 12 seeking $1.77 trillion valuation

SpaceX plans Starship AI data centers

If SpaceX pulls this off, it'll easily top Alibaba's previous IPO record and land among the U.S.'s most valuable companies (think Apple and Microsoft territory).

Beyond rockets, SpaceX already dominates satellite launches thanks to Starlink and now wants to build 1 million space-based AI data centers using its own Starship rockets.

With big bets on AI, it is aiming for a future where space tech meets artificial intelligence in a huge way.